Election filings in Nocona draw only incumbents so far

With two weeks left for filing in the May 6 Nocona elections, incumbents are the sole candidates.

The City of Nocona, Nocona School District and Nocona Hospital District are the only entities in Montague County which have not moved their elections to November.

Filing began Jan. 18 and goes through Feb. 17.

For the Nocona City Council, Mayor Robert Fenoglio has filed for the race, along with Councilor Tom Horn. The seat filled by Donnie Davis is the other post on the ballot.

Nocona School District will have Place Five filled by Len Dingler up for elections and Place Seven filled by Brad Breeze. No one has filed as of Thursday.

All four of the Nocona Hospital District incumbents have filed for the ballot: Melissa Murphey, Ken Koontz, Chris Keck and Charles Brown.