Evelyn Christine Alexander

July 19, 1924 – February 16, 2017

BOWIE – Evelyn Christine Alexander, 92, died Feb. 16, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 20 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Alexander was born July 19, 1924 in Bellevue to James and Leola (Kindsfather) Swift. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie and Grace Sunday School Class.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Leola Swift; husband, Luther Alexander; daughter, Betty Diann Alexander; grandson, Joseph Trent Alexander; brother, Leland Swift and sister, Iola Taylor.

She is survived by her sisters, Marchetta June Bivins, Odessa, Berttie Irene Scott, Rendon and Carletta Pearl Walden, Bastrop; brother, John Swift, Savannah, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.