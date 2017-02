With temperatures in the 80s one day and 35 the next, it is no wonder spring blooming plants are confused. This flowering quince is all ready to welcome the new season, but North Texas weather will surely bring more winter. The first official day of Spring is March 20. Record-high temperatures, possibly in the 90s, are forecast for Saturday along with southwest winds 15 to 20 mph by noon with gusts. Rain showers also are forecast for early next week. (Photo by Barbara Green)