Foster families in short supply across Montague County

An informational meeting for potential foster families in Montague County is planned for 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the Children’s Advocacy Center, 506 Hulme, Bowie.

Montague County is in need of additional foster families for local children to be able to stay in the county and remain in their current schools.

Lorra Lierly, chairman of the Montague County Child Welfare Board, said there are simply not enough foster families in the county to cover the needs.

“If this is something you have been considering please come to this meeting and learn about the process. It is purely information and no sign-up is required. Please some and find out about the program,” said Lierly.

According to the chairman the number of children in foster family care in the county runs about an average of 60. However, Lierly says they have only seven to 10 families in the county when they need 15 to 20.

When asked about what may be the obstacle to not getting more families, Lierly is uncertain.

“It could be the process, but the board is here to help with that. Foster families have a home inspection and are fingerprinted for a background check. We can help with some of those services and fees,” said Lierly.

The Feb. 13 informational meeting will be conducted by all three child placing agencies: A World for Children, New Horizons and Presbyterian Children’s Home.

For more information call Lierly at 940-867-4483.