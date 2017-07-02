Frank Walden Collier Jr.

January 16, 1925 – February 4, 2017

NOCONA – Frank Walden Collier Jr., 92, passed away Feb. 4, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Scott Morris Funeral Home Chapel.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at First Baptist Church of Nocona. Interment follow at Nocona Cemetery with Dave Woodbury officiating.

He was born Jan. 16,1925 in Broken Bow, OK to Frank Walden Collier and Mamie Lee (Elliott) Collier.

Frank joined the United States Navy on March 28, 1944. He was a petty officer second class.

After he was discharged from the Navy, Collier worked for the Texas Highway Department for 30 years as a construction supervisor. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #753 of Nocona, Scottish Rite, Free Masonry of Fort Worth, a 32nd Degree Mason and a Sunday school teacher since 1946 at the First Baptist Church of Nocona.

Frank also loved to work at the food bank. He was a kind, loving, supportive family man, who put others before himself. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Bobbie of 70 years.

He is survived by his daughter Brenda Jane Leeper and husband Joe, McKinney; brother, Bobby Earl Collier, Houston and sister, Sylvia Lee Harrington, Lewisville.

An online guestbook is available at www.scottmorrisfh.com.

Paid publication

Scott Morris Funeral Home

212 E. Oak Street | Nocona, TX 76255

940-825-3338 | www.scottmorrisfh.com