March 6, 1940 – January 29, 2017

FAIRFIELD – Glenna Green, 76, passed away Jan. 29, 2017 at her residence.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Round Prairie Baptist Church with Pastor Henry Horton and Pastor Chris George officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Capps Memorial Chapel. Pallbearers will be Billy Green Jr., Jimmy Baldwin, Jeremy Green, Ben Green, Ty Baldwin and Trace Baldwin.

Glenna was born March 6, 1940 in Bowie to Barney and Grace Morris Jackson. She was a 1958 graduate of Bowie High School and during those years and after was involved with horses and barrel racing.

On April 24, 1959 she married her husband of 57 years, Bill Green. She and Bill came to Fairfield from Wichita Falls in 1971. Glenna helped Bill with the restoration of classic cars and for many years both were involved with the Heart of Texas Chevy Club in Waco. She was a member of Round Prairie Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Homer Jackson.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Bill, Fairfield; two children, Billy Green Jr., Fairfield, and Lori Baldwin and husband Jimmy, Groesbeck; one brother, Cecil Jackson and wife Cecelia, Henrietta; four grandchildren Jeremy Green, Ben Green, Ty Baldwin and Trace Baldwin; four great grandchildren, Kaleb Chandler, Rhett Green, Ryleigh Green and Luke Green.

Capps Memorial Chapel

113 E College St., Fairfield, Texas

903-389-3434 | www.cappschapel.com