Gold-Burg ISD Trustees delay action on supt. contract again

The Gold-Burg Independent School District Board of Trustees handled a lengthy agenda of business during its Feb. 20 meeting.

Superintendent Roger Ellis conducted the annual public hearing on the Texas Academic Performance report, which covers every aspect of a district from test scores to teacher salaries. There were no comments on the report.

Jeanmarie Baer of Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott LLP, discussed a pair of changes in the delinquent tax collection contract.

The delinquent tax accounts will be taken over April 1 as opposed to July 1. The second change increased the delinquent tax penalty from 15 to 20 percent. Both were approved by the board.

Trustees went into closed session at 8:35 p.m. and returned at 10:11 p.m. discussing the superintendent’s evaluation, contract and compensation.

There was no action taken on his contract, which runs through July 2018. The contract was tabled from last month as the board indicated they wanted to have a full quorum.

Read the full story in the weekend News.