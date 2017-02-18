Gold-Burg Trustees to fill vacancy

Gold-Burg School Trustees will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 20 for their regular meeting to discuss the resignation of Trustee Debra Fain and possibly fill the vacant board position.

The board will take action on the superintendent’s annual evaluation and consider administrative contracts.

The board spent nearly 90 minutes working on the evaluation for Superintendent Roger Ellis in the January meeting, but chose not to take action until every board member was present. Read the full story in the weekend News.