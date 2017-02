On Feb. 23 Conroe Mayor Toby Powell will read, and Mayor Pro Tem Duke Coon will present a formal proclamation to Gary and Cindy Hedeman, Bowie, in recognition of their combined efforts with Championship Bull Riding as well as “Bill the Bull” to raise awareness to the current epidemic of bullying.

Feb. 24 will officially be named as “Anti-Bullying/Bull is No Bully Day” in Conroe.

