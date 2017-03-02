HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie boys seize district title

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team took yet another district championship on Friday, topping Henrietta 62-40. The Jackrabbits are 11-0 in the district, and have the top seed for the playoffs all sewn up. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team took yet another district championship on Friday, topping Henrietta 62-40. The Jackrabbits are 11-0 in the district, and have the top seed for the playoffs all sewn up. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
