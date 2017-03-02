HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie boys seize district title

02/03/2017 SPORTS 0

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team took yet another district championship on Friday, topping Henrietta 62-40. The Jackrabbits are 11-0 in the district, and have the top seed for the playoffs all sewn up. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes