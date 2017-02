The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team played in the Conference 3A-Region I semifinals at Midland College on Friday. The Lady Rabbits suffered a 47-45 loss to Wall, bringing their season to an end. Kamryn Cantwell made a 3-pointer just after the final buzzer sounded, which would have given Bowie a win. However, it wasn’t meant to be. See full story in the mid-week edition for March 1. (Courtesy photo by Jason Seymour)