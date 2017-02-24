HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys playoff schedule through Feb. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Playoff Schedule

 

Monday, Feb. 27

 

Conference 3A-Region I Quarterfinal

 

6:30 p.m., Bowie vs. Brock

 

 

Tuesday, Feb. 28

 

Conference 3A-Region I Quarterfinal

 

7 p.m., Nocona vs. Peaster, Decatur
Bowie’s Daniel Mosley posts up during Friday’s Conference 3A-Region I area playoff game versus Brady at Cisco. Mosley scored eight points and had three rebounds as part of the Jackrabbits’ team effort. Bowie will play Brock in the regional quarterfinals on Monday. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)

