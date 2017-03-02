HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys’ scores for Feb. 3

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 3A-8
Bowie 62, Henrietta 40
Record: Bowie, 19-10, 11-0
Nocona 63, City View 53
Record: Nocona, 20-9, 8-3
District 1A-21
Bellevue 73, Gold-Burg 46
Records: Bellevue, 11-16, 6-3; Gold-Burg, 6-21, 0-10
Midway 48, Saint Jo 40
Record: Saint Jo, 8-13, 2-7
Slidell 84, Prairie Valley 43
Record: Prairie Valley, 11-13, 2-8
Note: Forestburg’s game at Wichita Falls Notre Dame was scrapped because Notre Dame had to make up a district contest.
Bowie’s Keck Jones (3) and Daniel Mosley (33) double team a Henrietta player during Friday’s District 3A-8 game. The Jackrabbits topped the Bearcats 62-40 for their fourth straight district title, all under head coach Doug Boxell. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Leave a Reply