HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys’ scores for Feb. 3

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

District 3A-8

Bowie 62, Henrietta 40

Record: Bowie, 19-10, 11-0

Nocona 63, City View 53

Record: Nocona, 20-9, 8-3

District 1A-21

Bellevue 73, Gold-Burg 46

Records: Bellevue, 11-16, 6-3; Gold-Burg, 6-21, 0-10

Midway 48, Saint Jo 40

Record: Saint Jo, 8-13, 2-7

Slidell 84, Prairie Valley 43

Record: Prairie Valley, 11-13, 2-8

Note: Forestburg’s game at Wichita Falls Notre Dame was scrapped because Notre Dame had to make up a district contest.

Bowie’s Keck Jones (3) and Daniel Mosley (33) double team a Henrietta player during Friday’s District 3A-8 game. The Jackrabbits topped the Bearcats 62-40 for their fourth straight district title, all under head coach Doug Boxell. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)