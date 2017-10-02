HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys’ scores from Feb. 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday, Feb. 10

District 3A-8

Bowie 69, Boyd 44

Record: Bowie, 21-10, 13-0

Nocona 59, Paradise 44

Record: Nocona, 22-9, 10-3

Indians clinch second place in district.

District 1A-21

Bellevue 64, Forestburg 47

Records: Bellevue, 13-16, 8-3; Forestburg, 14-8, 9-2

Slidell 72, Saint Jo 50

Records: Slidell, 21-9, 10-1; Saint Jo, 8-15, 2-9

Prairie Valley 53, Gold-Burg 39

Records: Prairie Valley, 12-13, 3-8; Gold-Burg, 6-23, 0-12

Bowie’s Keck Jones (3) dribbles up court during Friday’s District 3A-8 game at Boyd. Jones finished the game with nine points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists as Bowie remained perfect in district play with a 69-44 victory over Boyd. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)