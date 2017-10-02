HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys’ scores from Feb. 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday, Feb. 10
District 3A-8
Bowie 69, Boyd 44
Record: Bowie, 21-10, 13-0
Nocona 59, Paradise 44
Record: Nocona, 22-9, 10-3
Indians clinch second place in district.
District 1A-21
Bellevue 64, Forestburg 47
Records: Bellevue, 13-16, 8-3; Forestburg, 14-8, 9-2
Slidell 72, Saint Jo 50
Records: Slidell, 21-9, 10-1; Saint Jo, 8-15, 2-9
Prairie Valley 53, Gold-Burg 39
Records: Prairie Valley, 12-13, 3-8; Gold-Burg, 6-23, 0-12
Bowie’s Keck Jones (3) dribbles up court during Friday’s District 3A-8 game at Boyd. Jones finished the game with nine points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists as Bowie remained perfect in district play with a 69-44 victory over Boyd. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
