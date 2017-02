HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday, Feb. 10

Seeding Game

District 4A-9

Bridgeport 48, Krum 45

Bridgeport takes third place in district, Krum is fourth

Players on the Bridgeport High School girls’ basketball team celebrate after Friday’s seeding victory over Krum at Bowie High School. The Sissies finished third in District 4A-9 while the Lady Bobcats are fourth. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)