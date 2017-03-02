HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Girls’ scores for Feb. 3

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS
District 3A-8
Bowie 59, Henrietta 38
Record: Bowie, 29-1, 13-0
Nocona 66, City View 34
Record: Nocona, 17-14, 5-8
District 1A-21
Bellevue 70, Gold-Burg 22
Records: Bellevue, 19-10, 8-3; Gold-Burg, 8-20, 1-10
Midway 35, Saint Jo 32
Record: Saint Jo, 11-13, 3-8
Slidell 69, Prairie Valley 25
Record: Prairie Valley, 8-17, 2-10
Note: Forestburg’s game at Wichita Falls Notre Dame was scrapped because Notre Dame had to make up a district contest.
Bowie High School girls’ basketball player Hope Howard attempts a shot during Friday’s District 3A-8 game between the Lady Rabbits and Henrietta. Bowie topped Henrietta 59-38. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Leave a Reply