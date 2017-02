The Nocona High School boys’ basketball team shows off its area championship banner after defeating Jim Ned 55-43 on Thursday in Mineral Wells. The Indians (25-9) will play either Peaster or Dublin in the next round of the Region 3A-1 playoffs. Nocona rallied from a first-half deficit, and held Jim Ned to 14 points in the final 13 minutes of the contest. (Courtesy photo by Susan Breeze)