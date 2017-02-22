HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Playoff schedule for Feb. 23-24

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Playoff Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 23
Conference 3A, Region I
Area
7 p.m., Nocona boys (24-10) vs. Jim Ned, at Mineral Wells
Friday, Feb. 24
Conference 3A, Region I
Semifinals
6 p.m., Bowie girls (33-1) vs. Wall, at The Chaparral Center, Midland College, Midland
Area
6:30 p.m., Bowie boys (23-10) vs. Brady, at Cisco
Conference 1A, Region III
Area
6:30 p.m., Bellevue boys (16-16) vs. Yantis, at McKinney Boyd High School
The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team unveils the regional quarterfinal-winning banner after defeating Colorado City 54-43 on Tuesday in Cisco. The Lady Rabbits rallied from a 25-8 to prevail. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)
