HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Playoff schedule for Feb. 23-24

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Playoff Schedule

 

Thursday, Feb. 23

Conference 3A, Region I 

Area

7 p.m., Nocona boys (24-10) vs. Jim Ned, at Mineral Wells

 

Friday, Feb. 24

Conference 3A, Region I

Semifinals

6 p.m., Bowie girls (33-1) vs. Wall, at The Chaparral Center, Midland College, Midland

 

Area

6:30 p.m., Bowie boys (23-10) vs. Brady, at Cisco

 

Conference 1A, Region III

Area

6:30 p.m., Bellevue boys (16-16) vs. Yantis, at McKinney Boyd High School

 

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team unveils the regional quarterfinal-winning banner after defeating Colorado City 54-43 on Tuesday in Cisco. The Lady Rabbits rallied from a 25-8 to prevail. (News photo by Dani Blackburn) 

