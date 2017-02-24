HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from Feb. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

Conference 3A-Region I

Area Round

At Cisco

Bowie 76, Brady 47

Record: Bowie, 24-10

Conference 1A-Region III

Area Round

At McKinney’s Boyd High School

Yantis 50, Bellevue 45

Record: Bellevue, 16-17

GIRLS

Conference 3A-Region I

Semifinal

At Midland, Midland College Chaparral Center

Wall 47, Bowie 45

Record: Bowie, 33-2

Bowie’s Dayton Shook dribbles the ball while running the Jackrabbits’ offense during Friday’s Conference 3A-Region I area round game versus Brady at Cisco. Bowie rolled to a fast start, bolting to a 25-7 lead at the end of one quarter en route to a 76-47 victory. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)