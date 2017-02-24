HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from Feb. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
Conference 3A-Region I
Area Round
At Cisco
Bowie 76, Brady 47
Record: Bowie, 24-10
Conference 1A-Region III
Area Round
At McKinney’s Boyd High School
Yantis 50, Bellevue 45
Record: Bellevue, 16-17
GIRLS
Conference 3A-Region I
Semifinal
At Midland, Midland College Chaparral Center
Wall 47, Bowie 45
Record: Bowie, 33-2
Bowie’s Dayton Shook dribbles the ball while running the Jackrabbits’ offense during Friday’s Conference 3A-Region I area round game versus Brady at Cisco. Bowie rolled to a fast start, bolting to a 25-7 lead at the end of one quarter en route to a 76-47 victory. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
