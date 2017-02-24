HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: Girls regional meet information

What: Division 3 Region 6 girls’ powerlifting meet

Where: Bowie High School.

When: First weigh-in at 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday; second weigh-in set for 6:30-8 a.m. today, followed by judge’s and coach’s meetings. The national anthem will be played at 8:45 a.m., and the first bar loaded at 8:55 a.m.

Ticket prices: The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 years old; children under six years old will be admitted free. There will be a concession stand with hot dogs, hamburger and barbecue pork as offerings.

Bowie lifters: Kylie Robinson, 123 pounds; Carcyn Robertson, 132; Madison Metzler, 148; Carrington Davis, 165; Chloe Turlington, 165; Tatum Posey, 181; Olivia Henry, 181.

Nocona lifters: Jessica Vogel, 148; Lexi Towery, 165; Taylor Richards, 165; Deziray Graham, 259-plus.

Other schools entered: Leonard, Wichita Falls City View, Whitesboro, Gunter, Bells, Gordon, S&S Consolidated, Callisburg, Pottsboro, Farmersville, Blue Ridge, Santo, Ponder, Electra, Perrin-Whitt, Valley View, Lindsay, Howe, Oak Ridge, Dallas Life Oak Cliff, Honey Grove, Millsap, Van Alstyne, Alvord, Chico, Olney, Henrietta, Pilot Point, Whitewright, Brock, Petrolia, Collinsville, Sunnyvale and Tom Bean.

For information: Updates on the tournament will be found on The Bowie News’ Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Carcyn Robertson, a Bowie senior, will attempt to return to the state powerlifting meet with a strong performance today at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association meet here in the city. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)