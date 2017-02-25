HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: Girls’ regional team standings

HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING

Division 3 Region 6 Meet

At Bowie

Team Standings

1, Wichita Falls City View, 33

2, Bowie, 27

3, Van Alstyne, 23

4, Leonard, 20

5, Whitesboro, 16

6, Nocona, 10

7, Petrolia, 10

8, Callisburg, 9

9, Howie, 7

10, Tie among Paradise, Farmersville, Pilot Point, Electra, Olney, Honey Grove and Millsap, all with five points.

 

Bowie’s Kylie Robinson cinches in her position during the dead lift competition at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Division 3 Region 6 meet here at the high school on Saturday. Robinson finished with a three-lift total of 740 pounds. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

