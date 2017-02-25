HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: State qualifiers

Here are the state qualifiers from Montague County for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet set for Extraco Events Center in Waco on March 18.

Bowie

123, Kylie Robinson, won her weight class

132, Carcyn Robertson, is an alternate in the group

165, Carrington Davis, won her weight class

181, Tatum Posey, won her weight class

Nocona

165, Lexi Towery, advances with tie for second place in her group

259-plus, Deziray Graham, won her weight class

Bowie’s Tatum Posey chalks her hands in preparation for a dead lift during Saturday’s Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Division 3 Region 6 meet here on Saturday. Posey won her weight class, with a three-lift combination of 850 pounds. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)