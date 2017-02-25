HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: State qualifiers

Here are the state qualifiers from Montague County for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet set for Extraco Events Center in Waco on March 18.
Bowie
123, Kylie Robinson, won her weight class
132, Carcyn Robertson, is an alternate in the group
165, Carrington Davis, won her weight class
181, Tatum Posey, won her weight class
Nocona
165, Lexi Towery, advances with tie for second place in her group
259-plus, Deziray Graham, won her weight class
Bowie’s Tatum Posey chalks her hands in preparation for a dead lift during Saturday’s Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Division 3 Region 6 meet here on Saturday. Posey won her weight class, with a three-lift combination of 850 pounds. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Leave a Reply