HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Shaw, Crawford take conso crown

The mixed doubles team of Stephanie Crawford and Michael Shaw won the consolation championship at the Graham Tournament on Friday.

Crawford and Shaw went 2-1, with wins over teams from Lake Worth and Decatur.

This tournament featured primarily Conference 4A schools, with the field consisting of Graham, Decatur, Lake Worth, Stephenville, Iowa Park, Wichita Falls Hirschi and Holliday.

Girls’ doubles teams had a mixed showing.

The team of Jessie Roth and Carcyn Robertson lost in the final four to a team from Graham, 9-7, after splitting matches with Hirschi and Iowa Park teams.

