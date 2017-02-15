Incumbents filling Nocona election slots

Filing for the Nocona area May 6 elections will end at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17.

City, school district and hospital districts in Nocona all will have elections. The remainder of entities in Montague County moved their elections to November.

For the Nocona City Council, incumbent Mayor Robert Fenoglio filed for the race as did Councilmen Tom Horn and Donnie Davis.

In the Nocona Independent School District election, place five has drawn a newcomer, J.W. Patterson. No one has filed for place seven.

Incumbents are Len Dinger and Brad Breeze. The board called its election during a Monday meeting.

For the Nocona Hospital District, all four incumbents have filed for the ballot: Charles Brown, Chris Keck, Ken Koontz and Melissa Murphey.