Jacquelin “J” Boon Karty

October 26, 1958 – February 4, 2017

BOWIE – Jacquelin “J” Boon Karty, 58, died Feb. 4, 2017 in Decatur, TX.

The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 8 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date.

Karty was born Oct. 26, 1958 in Duncan, OK to Jimmie and Dimple (Sloan) Boon. She graduated from West Jones High School in Laurel, MS in 1976 and moved to Waurika, OK.

She worked as a surgical tech for Waurika and Duncan Hospitals. Later, she received her registered nurse degree from Cameron University in Lawton, OK in 1992. She worked as a Director of Nurses for several facilities in Stephens and Jefferson counties in Oklahoma.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie and Dimple Boon.

She is survived by her husband, John Thomas Jr., Bowie; children, Kristy Perry, Ringling, OK, Keira Brown, Irving, Kayla Sowell and Brandon Allen both of Yukon, OK; nine grandchildren; brothers, Jimmie D. Boon, Cleburne and Andrew Boon, Temple, OK; sister, Amanda Allred, Springtown; eight nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.