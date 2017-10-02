Janice Myrle Butler

December 15, 1935 – February 8, 2017

BOWIE – Janice Myrle Butler, 81, died Feb. 8, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 11 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Buffalo Springs.

Butler was born Dec. 15, 1935 in Knox County to Warren and Inez (Parks) Rister. She graduated from Munday High School and then attended Abilene Christian University. She married Paul Wayne Butler on July 17,1954 in Munday. She retired from the Texas Department of Human Services.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Inez Rister; and husband, Paul Wayne Butler.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Butler, Starks, LA, Sandy Osborn, Roland, OK and Raymond Butler Bowie; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Pete Rister, Azle, David Rister, Fort Worth and Claude Rister, Llano; sister, Melanie Allen, Granite Shoals; and numerous nieces and nephews.