Krewe de Barkus kicks off festival

Mardi Gras-Nocona style got underway Thursday with the Krewe de Barkus parade featuring the costumed pets of locals. There was a big turnout of more than 20 canines who showed off their people. See the winners in the weekend News and watch for more photos on the website. The ATV parade is featured tonight at 5:30 p.m. starting at the VFW and followed by a crawfish boil at festival headquarters in downtown.

Saturday events in Nocona

7 to 10 a.m.: Pancake breakfast, VFW

10 a.m.: Band on the Run 5K, start at 200 Grayson

12:30 p.m.: Kids Parade, line up at downtown park, followed by magic show at festival headquarters

3 p.m.: Main Mardi Gras Parade, gumbo feed afterward