Largest BMH creditor files continuance in receivership case

By BARBARA GREEN

One of Bowie Memorial Hospital’s largest creditors has filed an emergency motion for continuance on hearing the receiver’s application for discharge, creating yet another delay in dissolving the hospital authority.

Filed by Community Hospital Consulting on Feb. 10, District Judge Jack McGaughey approved the motion on Feb. 13, granting a continuance until June 5.

CHC during this time can depose Receiver Lynn Heller, serve Bowie Hospital Authority, Bowie Memorial Hospital and Bowie Real Estate Holdings LP with written discovery.

According to the nine-page document, the hospital authority, doing business as Bowie Memorial Hospital, owes CHC, its largest creditor, more than $250,000.

The filing states during this process of dissolution and resolving debt both entities kept CHC “completely in the dark about ongoing proceedings in this case and materially misrepresented that CHC would be paid when clearly they had no such intention.”

