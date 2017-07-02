Larry Dale Keys

February 16, 1950 – February 3, 2017

SUNSET – Larry Dale Keys, 66, died Feb. 3, 2017 in Sunset, TX.

The family received friends from 6 -8 p.m. Feb. 6 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Sunset Cemetery.

Keys was born Feb. 16, 1950 in Childress to Earl and Mary Maude (Furr) Keys. He attended school in Childress. Keys served his country in the United States Marines Corps during the Vietman War was from 1968 – 1970. He worked for the post office in Childress and Anchorage, AK.

Keys married Sharlynn Nichols on Nov. 5, 1971 in Childress and there he owned and operated Kerr-McGee service station. In 1978 he went to work for the Fort Worth and Denver Railroad which later became Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Maude Keys; sisters, Cleta Peterson, Shirley Williams and Betty Jo Hoos; and brothers, Earl Keys Jr., Gerald Keys and Gene Keys.

He is survived by his wife, Sharlynn Keys, Sunset; daughter, Mary Brewer, Sunset; three grandchildren; brothers, J.C. Keys, Childress, Neal Keys, and Jerry Keys both of Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.