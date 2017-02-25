Lemonade Day expands to all of Montague County

Registration for the Montague County Lemonade Day program begins soon, but first interested volunteers and parents are asked to step up and get involved in an orientation at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the Montague County Courthouse Annex Community Room.

Adults willing to help or be involved with their children’s participation should attend.

The program assists youth in learning how to run a business finishing with the practical application of running a lemonade stand one day in May. The day has not been decided yet.

