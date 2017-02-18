Lost ring: Calling BHS Class of 1964

By BARBARA GREEN

Calling all Bowie High School graduates of 1964: Have you lost a senior ring?

Tammy Jones Neely has put out a lost report for a ring she found in some boxes of her grandfather’s, and she would like to return it to the owner if possible.

Her grandparents, Charles and Hattie Kennedy, operated Kennedy’s Laundry on Wise Street across from Allen’s Texaco. It is now Bowie Wash.

“I remember my grandfather finding this ring when I was a child. He held on to it in hopes that someone would come in and ask for it. On Feb. 15, I was going through some boxes and found it once again. I would love for the owner to be reunited with it,” explained Neely.

