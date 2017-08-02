Mardi Gras Nocona Style ready for big party

The spirit of New Orleans has come to Nocona as the town prepares for huge crowds to attend the Seventh Annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebration beginning on Feb. 16.

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to enjoy three days of family entertainment as it brings the New Orleans celebration to Texas with food, fun, music and parades.

Randy and Diane Duckworth were named King and Queen of the Mardi Gras at the annual ball on Feb. 4 at the Veranda Inn.

Chamber Executive Director Nell Ann McBroom, along with other event coordinators, have been busy preparing an exciting schedule full of festive activities.

Read the full story and see the schedule of events in the mid-week News.