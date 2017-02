Mary “Nanny” McDonald

April 21, 1919 – January 31, 2017

NOCONA – Mary “Nanny” McDonald, 97, died Jan. 31, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service was at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

McDonald was born April 21, 1919 in Newport to John and Ida (Wilson) Swagerty. She attended Bowie High School. She married Jarrell McDonald on Nov. 20, 1937 in Waurika, OK.

McDonald was a homemaker and later worked for Marlin Manufacturing, Haggar Slack Company and Howard Woolf Dress Factory in Bowie. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Swagerty; husband, Jarrell McDonald; son, Bo McDonald; granddaughter, Leslie Haney; son-in-laws, Jimmy Mara and Harold Haney; seven brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Carla Johnson Robbins, Judy Haney, Jerry Dean McDonald, Marilyn Cross, all of Bowie, Carolyn Carter, Montague, Diane Mara Hunter, Wichita Falls and Kenneth McDonald, Bowie; 17 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.