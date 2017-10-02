Mary Nell Kerby Donald

July 22, 1940 – February 6, 2017

SUNSET – Mary Nell Kerby Donald, 76, passed away Feb. 6, 2017 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9 at The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bowie. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery.

Mary Nell was born July 22, 1940 in Bowie to James and Willie (Cowart) Kerby. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1958 and then attended Texas Women’s University.

Mary Nell married Robert Donald on Jan. 28, 1961 in Bowie. They lived in Houston, Richardson and later Sunset. She worked in education, the banking industry, real estate and later retired from the City of Bowie.

Mary Nell loved baking red velvet cakes, she was a member of and very active at the First Presbyterian Church of Bowie, and taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Willie Kerby; sister, Paula Johnson and step-mother, Vera Kerby.

Mary Nell is survived by her husband Robert Donald, Sunset; sons, James Larry Donald and wife Lori, Decatur and Robert William Donald, Bangkok, Thailand; grandchildren, Cassie Donald Lyons and husband Shaun, Sachse, James Donald, Decatur, Karl Bieser, Decatur and Kelsea Bieser, Rhome; great-grandson, Evan Lyons; nieces, Amy Klassen, Midland and Kerri Schmidt, Tulsa, OK; numerous nieces and nephews; and aunt, Virginia Hearn, 103 years old, Wichita Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

