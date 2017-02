Mary Pirtle Scott

May 24, 1925 – January 31, 2017

POST OAK – Mary Pirtle Scott, 91, died Jan. 31, 2017.

A service was 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Post Oak Baptist Church in Post Oak.

She is survived by children, Susanne Grace, Fort Worth and Ken Scott, Post Oak; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.