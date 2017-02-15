Montague County now under burn ban

Montague County Commissioners implemented a 90-day burn ban effective immediately during its Monday meeting.

County Judge Rick Lewis said he had spoken with the Bowie and Nocona rural fire chiefs, who were both in support of the burn ban.

The heat index used for determining fire potential goes not indicating the need for the ban; however, county firefighters have also been busy responding to numerous fires during the last couple of weeks.

Commissioner Mark Murphey explained several of those fires were controlled burns that got out of control.

