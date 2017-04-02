Montague County Sheriff’s Office communication/security system gets upgrade

By BARBARA GREEN

The Montague County Sheriff’s Department has completed an upgrade of its dispatch system including new monitors and radio; as well as a new configuration for its communications center.

Located in the heart of the county jail, the dispatch area is locked at all times and usually staffed by two people who handle not only radio traffic, but security access within the jail and detention office.

Corp. Daniel Carter, communication/detention officer, works at the main screen that shows 36 camera views in the jail is now on a 56-inch screen high on the wall to provide the best angle. Other computer screens used to access doors, radio and other programs were expanded from six to 14.

