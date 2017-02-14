Nancy Lynn Hicks

December 26, 1957 – February 11, 2017

BOWIE – Nancy Lynn Hicks, 59, died Feb. 11, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Hicks was born Dec. 26, 1957 in Seymour to Jim and Helen (Vickers) Hicks. She graduated from Bowie Christian Academy in 1978 and then attended Bible Baptist College in Springfield, MO and Cook Junior College, receiving her degree in nursing. She worked for hospitals in Wichita Falls, Dallas and Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Helen Hicks; and sister-in-law, Carmeletta Hicks.

She is survived by her daughter, Mandie Hicks, Bowie; brothers, Paul Hicks, Alvord, Jim Hicks, Bowie and Billy Hicks, Houston; sister, Cindy Debord, Wichita Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.