NHS documentary advances to state UIL quarterfinals

“In the Trenches,” a documentary created by Nocona High School film students, has advanced to the state quarterfinals in the Texas University Interscholastic League film contest.

All three judges in the first round of competition awarded the film first place.

NHS Film Teacher Rob Norman said in the first round only 355 of 900 films advanced.

The seven-minute film on Nocona Ministries was created by Fletcher Six, Lance Reynolds and Donovan Winkler. It took months of writing, filming and programming to create.

Films go through several rounds of judging with state finalists announced on Feb. 22. The top six films make state, and students will travel to Austin to watch the finalist films in the Paramount Theatre.