Nocona puts its spin on sixth Mardi Gras festival

Four colorful parades will bring Mardi Gras-Nocona Style to life this weekend offering events for all ages Feb. 16-18.

This festival has put a local twist on Mardi Gras for the past six years bringing large crowds to town to enjoy music, parades, food and fun activities.

Coordinated by the Nocona Chamber of Commerce there are four parades, with the largest rolling through downtown at 3 p.m.

NellAnn McBroom, Nocona Chamber of Commerce executive director, said they are expecting more than 100 entries for the main parade. It will include floats, car clubs and other unique entries.

