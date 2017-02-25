North Texas Cattleman’s Roundup March 2 in Bowie

The annual North Texas Cattleman’s Roundup will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on March 2 in the Bowie Community Center.

Presented by Texas AgriLife Extension Service, the evening opens with the popular grazing hour at 5 p.m., sponsored by local financial institutions.

The program begins at 6 p.m. with Steven Smith, wildlife specialist from the Noble Foundation, discussing wildlife leases.

Billy Higginbotham, wildlife specialist from Overton Research Center with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will talk about wild hog abatement.

There will be door prizes and those attending may receive one hours of continuing education requirements in law and regulation. Admission is free.