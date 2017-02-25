One-act play season begins: Bowie, Nocona perform for zone March 1

Bowie and Nocona High Schools take to the stage on March 1 for one-act play zone competition.
Bowie will face zone on March 1 in Jacksboro, followed by district on March 11 and bi-district on March 20, both in Graham.
For the zone competition shows begin at 1 p.m. It will include, Bowie, Boyd, Paradise and Jacksboro, all from the south zone of region one. Shows will be the school auditorium in the old high school building.
Those in the north zone: Nocona, Henrietta, Holliday and City View will compete also on March 1, but in the Graham Auditorium beginning at 2 p.m.
The top three winners of each zone will advance to district.
The public is welcome to attend. There is an admission fee and guests should arrive at least 30 minutes early to accommodate any changes in the schedule.

Read about both shows in the weekend News. Break a leg guys!!

 

Cast and crew of Bowie High one-act play. (Courtesy photo)

 

Nocona High School one-act play cast. (Photo by Todd Peterson)

*


