Red Cross offering free smoke alarms

The American Red Cross of North Texas is making homes fire resistant through the Red Cross Home Fire Preparedness Campaign.

Michael Leirer, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross- Denison office, said at no cost to residents, the Red Cross would like to demonstrate some simple changes in the home that will help you protect your family against fire. In addition, the Red Cross will install a free smoke alarm within your home.

“We are very concerned with the amount of residents who do not have smoke detectors in their homes alarming them to a fire,” said Leirer.

The Red Cross and its partners will install a limited number of free smoke alarms for those who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or for those who are physically unable to install a smoke alarm.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.