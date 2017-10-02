Relay for Life issues team challenge

The Montague County Relay for Life has issued a team challenge for the May 6 event.

Register a team with a minimum of six members by Feb. 19, raise at least $500 in sponsor money, and sign up at least one cancer survivor and you could win a special camp site.

Teams that join will automatically be entered into a drawing for a purple campsite that includes a 10X10-foot canopy, two chairs and a cooler. The challenge ends March 2.

Call Sheri Reeves at 940-443-008 for more information, or to register a team.