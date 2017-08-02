Resident to question council about code enforcement

Saint Jo resident Carolyn Welch will discuss code enforcement policies with city leaders during Wednesday’s called city council meeting.

It will take place at 6 p.m. at the Saint Jo Civic Center.

Oftentimes, the city uses the Texas Municipal League as a guide to set policies for the city, but it does not have a specific building codes or enforcement standards.

Councilor Bryan Wolf has requested discussion on a possible ban on pit bull dogs in city limits.

Read the full story and all the agenda items in the mid-week News.