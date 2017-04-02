Richardson battles tumor a third time

By DANI BLACKBURN

No matter how far they go, once someone has been a part of Bowie they seem to remain a part of the small town community.

That has never been more evident than now as old classmates, friends and family rally around longtime Bowie firefighter and Bowie High School graduate Rayse Richardson, who now lives in Bryan, Texas, as he battles brain cancer for the third time.

“The great thing about being from a small town, such as Bowie, is that we develop friendships that last a lifetime,” said former classmate and friend Leah Throckmorton. “And for us, this means supporting our best friend through not only the fun times we’ve shared growing up through the years, but also through the times of need, through the bad news and the tears. We consider ourselves very lucky to have remained so close, even though some of us are no longer in Bowie.”

Richardson was first diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 21 after suffering two grand mal seizures on Aug. 24, 2006, while driving home from a motocross race with his dad Reyse Richardson. A Computerized Tomography scan done in the emergency room showed a mass in his brain.

