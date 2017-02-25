Road closure request motion confuses Bowie Council

There was confusion within the Bowie City Council Tuesday night as members defeated a motion rejecting a request to close a portion of Rock Hill Road, and then some members said that was not what they meant to do.

In December, Machelle and Jeff Mills approached the council on their request to close a .7-acre action of the road. The planning and zoning commission had recommended approval while the city staff recommended it be denied due to possible limitations on future development. The item was tabled on Dec. 13.

The Mills told the council a large lift station had been installed on a portion of their property after they had approached the city for city service after the area was annexed. However, the couple says they were never asked about a location and it was placed in an area that is blocking where they wanted to build a storage building.

City officials in December said the large lift station could serve up to 100 homes and was selected for the potential of new development in the area. At this time the Mills are the only ones served by the station. There were questions about right-of-way width, a city easement and access for other property owners to the station if the road was closed.

After an executive session, Councilor Jim Graham made a motion back in open session to reject the recommendation to close the road, seconded by Wayne Bell. Graham said he has concerns about needing the road in the future. Although the motion failed, with that action the recommendation was accepted.

Read the full story in the weekend News.