Robert James Upshaw

December 15, 1946 – February 15, 2017

WICHITA FALLS – Robert James Upshaw, 70, died Feb. 15, 2017.

A graveside service is scheduled later at the Elgin National Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Chad Upshaw; father, LeRoy Upshaw; sister, Vicki Upshaw Mize; brother, Mike Upshaw; three grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

