Ross Lavonne Black

August 15, 1946 – February 5, 2017

BOWIE – Ross Lavonne Black, 70, passed away Feb. 5, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

He was born Aug. 15, 1946 in Wichita Falls.

He is survived by wife Eulise (Lisa) Black; son Waylon Black; daughter Jaclyn Black; and four grandchildren.