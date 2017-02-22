Ruby Jo McAnally

January 20, 1930 – February 17, 2017

MONTAGUE – Ruby Jo McAnally, 87, died Feb. 17, 2017 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 20 prior to the service.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Montague Cemetery.

McAnally was born Jan. 20, 1930 in Dye Mound to Frank and Sylvia (Sheen) Dunn. She attended school in Dye Mound. McAnally worked as a seamstress for Haggar Slack Company and Russell Newman, and in the cafeteria for the Montague Independent School District.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Sylvia Dunn; husband, Mac McAnally; stepson, Jimmy McAnally; grandsons, Jayson Moore and Timothy Berend; and granddaughter, Veronica Berend.

She is survived by her children, Carolann Corado, Bowie, Sylvia Moore, Sanford, Karen Berend, Windthorst and Christy Randolph, Runaway Bay; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and sister, Shirley Abbott, Saint Jo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.